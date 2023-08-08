English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Britannia: Volume growth takes focus

    Growth from adjacent categories will drive revenue growth while premium products will lend a hand to profitability

    Nandish Shah
    August 08, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
    Britannia: Volume growth takes focus

    BIL’s management acknowledged that there is rising regional and unorganised competition coming back with softer commodity prices

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Regional competitive intensity has increased Market shares stable quarter on quarter Guidance on maintaining EBITDA margins Have reduced revenue and profit estimates The June quarter results of Britannia (BIL; CMP: Rs 4660; Market capitalisation: Rs 112242 crore) were below Street expectations. BIL is focussed on improving volume growth during FY24, especially from 2HFY24 as the upcoming quarter has the disadvantage of a very high base in the year-ago period. Performance in the June 2023 quarter Revenue increased 10 percent year on year on the back...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos await festive cheer after damp July

      Aug 7, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: INDIA needs to strengthen its bond ahead of 2024 LS polls, the buzz surrounding...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers