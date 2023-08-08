Britannia: Volume growth takes focus

BIL’s management acknowledged that there is rising regional and unorganised competition coming back with softer commodity prices

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Regional competitive intensity has increased Market shares stable quarter on quarter Guidance on maintaining EBITDA margins Have reduced revenue and profit estimates The June quarter results of Britannia (BIL; CMP: Rs 4660; Market capitalisation: Rs 112242 crore) were below Street expectations. BIL is focussed on improving volume growth during FY24, especially from 2HFY24 as the upcoming quarter has the disadvantage of a very high base in the year-ago period. Performance in the June 2023 quarter Revenue increased 10 percent year on year on the back...