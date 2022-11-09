Britannia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,191.03 crore, up 22.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,191.03 crore in September 2022 up 22.36% from Rs. 3,425.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 492.55 crore in September 2022 up 34.1% from Rs. 367.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 753.21 crore in September 2022 up 29.44% from Rs. 581.92 crore in September 2021.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 20.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.25 in September 2021.

Britannia shares closed at 4,139.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.28% returns over the last 6 months and 11.34% over the last 12 months.