    Britannia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,191.03 crore, up 22.36% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,191.03 crore in September 2022 up 22.36% from Rs. 3,425.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 492.55 crore in September 2022 up 34.1% from Rs. 367.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 753.21 crore in September 2022 up 29.44% from Rs. 581.92 crore in September 2021.

    Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 20.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.25 in September 2021.

    Britannia shares closed at 4,139.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.28% returns over the last 6 months and 11.34% over the last 12 months.

    Britannia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,144.653,470.373,369.53
    Other Operating Income46.3851.1255.77
    Total Income From Operations4,191.033,521.493,425.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,906.081,681.571,644.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods758.65630.41539.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.05-19.013.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost129.67112.81121.24
    Depreciation44.0843.5142.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses746.29645.82584.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax643.31426.38488.43
    Other Income65.8253.1250.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax709.13479.50539.41
    Interest51.0938.8736.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax658.04440.63503.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax658.04440.63503.16
    Tax165.49118.97135.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities492.55321.66367.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period492.55321.66367.31
    Equity Share Capital24.0924.0924.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,607.96
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4513.3515.25
    Diluted EPS20.4513.3515.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4513.3515.25
    Diluted EPS20.4513.3515.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

