Britannia Q1 PAT may dip 25.5% YoY to Rs. 405 cr: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia to report net profit at Rs. 405 crore down 25.5% year-on-year (up 12.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 8.5 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 3,130 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 22.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 466 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

