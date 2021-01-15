Britannia Industries Q3 PAT seen up 13.38% YoY to Rs. 372.3 cr: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia Industries to report net profit at Rs. 372.3 crore up 13.38% year-on-year (down 15.49% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.40 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,982.7 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.29 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.53 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 502 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.