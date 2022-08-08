English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Britannia Industries: Higher raw material prices weigh on June quarter

    Investors need to keep a watch on the growth in adjacencies business as the next growth driver

    Nandish Shah
    August 08, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
    Britannia Industries: Higher raw material prices weigh on June quarter

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The Q1FY23 results of Britannia Industries (BIL; CMP: Rs 3,689; Market capitalisation: Rs 88,850 crore) were below expectations. On a three-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), BIL has witnessed a value growth of 11 percent and volume growth of 6 percent. June 2022 quarter performance BIL’s revenue grew 9 percent on the back of a 2 percent decline in volumes, year on year (YoY). Market share gains have now continued for about 36 quarters in a row for BIL. Gross margins declined,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Your one-minute guide to MPC deliberations

      Aug 4, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How to trade on RBI policy day, IndiGo flying high, Devyani International baking it big, sparks fly on Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, Start up Street, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Shaktikanta Das refuses to pivot 

      Aug 6, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

      A look at the current macro readings is enough for the RBI governor not to budge and dilute his ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers