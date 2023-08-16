English
    Brightcom Group Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.54 crore, up 59.72% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brightcom Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.54 crore in June 2023 up 59.72% from Rs. 95.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2023 up 1570.24% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.77 crore in June 2023 up 1422.68% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

    Brightcom Group EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

    Brightcom Group shares closed at 24.05 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.23% returns over the last 6 months and -37.29% over the last 12 months.

    Brightcom Group
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.54106.8095.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.54106.8095.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.2586.4171.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.199.6310.34
    Depreciation0.030.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6210.039.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.460.704.14
    Other Income4.295.64-3.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.746.340.95
    Interest0.100.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.656.250.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.656.250.85
    Tax5.342.000.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.304.250.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.304.250.56
    Equity Share Capital403.70403.70403.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.020.00
    Diluted EPS0.050.02--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.020.00
    Diluted EPS0.050.02--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

