    Brahma Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.42 crore, up 28.65% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brahmaputra Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.42 crore in June 2023 up 28.65% from Rs. 41.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2023 up 33.01% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.67 crore in June 2023 up 44.26% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022.

    Brahma Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2022.

    Brahma Infra shares closed at 48.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.50% returns over the last 6 months and 75.96% over the last 12 months.

    Brahmaputra Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.4242.5941.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.4242.5941.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.8729.463.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.77-1.8117.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.960.920.92
    Depreciation0.460.520.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.345.7313.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.027.775.32
    Other Income0.190.160.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.217.935.40
    Interest4.066.142.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.151.792.45
    Exceptional Items--0.11-0.10
    P/L Before Tax4.151.902.35
    Tax0.58-0.49-0.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.572.392.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.572.392.68
    Equity Share Capital29.0229.0229.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.840.92
    Diluted EPS1.230.840.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.840.92
    Diluted EPS1.230.840.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

