Brahma Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.42 crore, up 28.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.42 crore in June 2023 up 28.65% from Rs. 41.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2023 up 33.01% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.67 crore in June 2023 up 44.26% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022.

Brahma Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2022.

Brahma Infra shares closed at 48.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.50% returns over the last 6 months and 75.96% over the last 12 months.