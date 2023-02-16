Brahma Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore in December 2022 up 9.46% from Rs. 50.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 21.47% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2022 up 19.98% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.

Brahma Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in December 2021.

Brahma Infra shares closed at 29.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -3.72% over the last 12 months.