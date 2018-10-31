Borosil Glass Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 86.97 crore, up 9.54% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 86.97 crore in September 2018 up 9.54% from Rs. 79.40 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.20 crore in September 2018 down 17.3% from Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.83 crore in September 2018 down 16.84% from Rs. 21.44 crore in September 2017.

Borosil Glass EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.85 in September 2017.

Borosil Glass shares closed at 269.00 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 30.84% returns over the last 6 months and 30.84% over the last 12 months.