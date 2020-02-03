Borosil Glass Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 126.98 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.98 crore in December 2019 up 11.78% from Rs. 113.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2019 up 13.49% from Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.69 crore in December 2019 down 0.27% from Rs. 25.76 crore in December 2018.

Borosil Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.59 in December 2018.

Borosil Glass shares closed at 168.15 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.70% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.