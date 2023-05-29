Bombay Burmah Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.82 crore, down 56.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.82 crore in March 2023 down 56.31% from Rs. 146.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.54 crore in March 2023 up 256.7% from Rs. 20.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.14 crore in March 2023 down 22.07% from Rs. 64.34 crore in March 2022.

Bombay Burmah EPS has increased to Rs. 10.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2022.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 947.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and -0.39% over the last 12 months.