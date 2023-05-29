English
    Bombay Burmah Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.82 crore, down 56.31% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.82 crore in March 2023 down 56.31% from Rs. 146.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.54 crore in March 2023 up 256.7% from Rs. 20.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.14 crore in March 2023 down 22.07% from Rs. 64.34 crore in March 2022.

    Bombay Burmah EPS has increased to Rs. 10.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2022.

    Bombay Burmah shares closed at 947.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and -0.39% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.2064.04145.17
    Other Operating Income1.63--0.92
    Total Income From Operations63.8264.04146.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.3032.2327.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.480.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.61-3.8821.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8125.8224.09
    Depreciation2.022.282.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1321.1623.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.45-14.0646.94
    Other Income60.5710.2515.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.12-3.8162.07
    Interest23.4322.5822.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.70-26.3939.17
    Exceptional Items-186.22----
    P/L Before Tax-161.53-26.3939.17
    Tax----18.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-161.53-26.3920.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items236.07----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.54-26.3920.90
    Equity Share Capital13.9613.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.68-3.783.00
    Diluted EPS10.68-3.783.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.68-3.783.00
    Diluted EPS10.68-3.783.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am