Blue Star Q3 net profit at Rs 19.58 crore

Air conditioner maker Blue Star Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 19.58 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 91 lakh in the same period last fiscal, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1,235.91 as against Rs 1,098.97 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company added.

The company said revenue from electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems segment stood at Rs 758.80 crore as compared to Rs 655.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.