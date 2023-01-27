Blue Dart Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,337.08 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,337.08 crore in December 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 1,254.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.93 crore in December 2022 down 28.85% from Rs. 122.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.53 crore in December 2022 down 22.27% from Rs. 211.68 crore in December 2021.

Blue Dart EPS has decreased to Rs. 36.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 51.49 in December 2021.

Read More