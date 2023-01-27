English
    Blue Dart Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,337.08 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,337.08 crore in December 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 1,254.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.93 crore in December 2022 down 28.85% from Rs. 122.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.53 crore in December 2022 down 22.27% from Rs. 211.68 crore in December 2021.

    Blue Dart Express
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,337.081,325.281,254.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,337.081,325.281,254.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----795.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost157.91164.07161.48
    Depreciation41.4441.9343.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,028.58998.4793.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.15120.81160.85
    Other Income13.9412.117.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.09132.92168.65
    Interest4.154.165.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax118.94128.76163.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax118.94128.76163.21
    Tax32.0136.7541.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.9392.01122.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.9392.01122.18
    Equity Share Capital23.7323.7323.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.6438.7851.49
    Diluted EPS36.6438.7851.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.6438.7751.49
    Diluted EPS36.6438.7851.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited