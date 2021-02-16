Blue Blends Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in December 2020 up 20.57% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2020 down 2% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020 up 13700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Blue Blends shares closed at 0.80 on October 26, 2020 (NSE)