    BLS Internation Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore, up 76.53% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore in June 2023 up 76.53% from Rs. 15.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2023 down 86.61% from Rs. 16.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2023 down 77.06% from Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022.

    BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2022.

    BLS Internation shares closed at 250.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.58% returns over the last 6 months and 113.73% over the last 12 months.

    BLS International Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.5325.2015.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.5325.2015.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.698.676.59
    Depreciation0.881.030.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4315.338.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.530.160.28
    Other Income0.4411.4016.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.9811.5516.38
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.9611.5316.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.9611.5316.36
    Tax0.810.490.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.1511.0416.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.1511.0416.04
    Equity Share Capital41.0841.0620.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.270.78
    Diluted EPS0.050.270.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.270.78
    Diluted EPS0.050.270.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

