BLS Internation Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore, up 76.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore in June 2023 up 76.53% from Rs. 15.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2023 down 86.61% from Rs. 16.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2023 down 77.06% from Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022.

BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2022.

BLS Internation shares closed at 250.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.58% returns over the last 6 months and 113.73% over the last 12 months.