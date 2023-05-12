Bliss GVS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.78 crore, up 10.6% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.78 crore in March 2023 up 10.6% from Rs. 167.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2023 down 82.97% from Rs. 19.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2023 down 71.53% from Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2022.

    Bliss GVS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2022.

    Bliss GVS shares closed at 83.80 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.45% over the last 12 months.

    Bliss GVS Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.78205.72167.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.78205.72167.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.5389.8089.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.2127.004.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.25-15.42-6.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5122.1420.19
    Depreciation4.884.644.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.0534.5039.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.3643.0515.90
    Other Income2.985.6512.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.3348.6928.08
    Interest5.081.261.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.7547.4326.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.7547.4326.45
    Tax-4.2217.642.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.4629.7923.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.4629.7923.47
    Minority Interest-0.12-1.85-3.83
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.3427.9419.63
    Equity Share Capital10.4210.4210.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.342.681.90
    Diluted EPS0.332.641.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.342.681.90
    Diluted EPS0.332.641.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am