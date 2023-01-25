Bliss GVS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.72 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 205.72 crore in December 2022 down 4.87% from Rs. 216.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2022 up 155.76% from Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in December 2022 up 32.66% from Rs. 40.20 crore in December 2021.
Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.83 in December 2021.
|Bliss GVS shares closed at 71.85 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|205.72
|172.43
|216.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|205.72
|172.43
|216.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.80
|82.12
|97.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.00
|2.26
|11.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.42
|11.39
|1.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.14
|20.97
|19.28
|Depreciation
|4.64
|4.60
|4.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.50
|31.14
|51.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.05
|19.94
|29.73
|Other Income
|5.65
|2.15
|6.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.69
|22.10
|35.77
|Interest
|1.26
|1.91
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|47.43
|20.19
|34.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-73.59
|P/L Before Tax
|47.43
|20.19
|-38.86
|Tax
|17.64
|4.19
|9.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.79
|16.00
|-48.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.79
|16.00
|-48.53
|Minority Interest
|-1.85
|-2.15
|-1.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|27.94
|13.85
|-50.11
|Equity Share Capital
|10.42
|10.39
|10.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.68
|1.33
|-4.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.64
|1.31
|-4.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.68
|1.33
|-4.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.64
|1.31
|-4.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited