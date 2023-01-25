Bliss GVS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.72 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 205.72 172.43 216.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 205.72 172.43 216.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 89.80 82.12 97.40 Purchase of Traded Goods 27.00 2.26 11.98 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.42 11.39 1.86 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 22.14 20.97 19.28 Depreciation 4.64 4.60 4.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.50 31.14 51.57 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.05 19.94 29.73 Other Income 5.65 2.15 6.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.69 22.10 35.77 Interest 1.26 1.91 1.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.43 20.19 34.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -73.59 P/L Before Tax 47.43 20.19 -38.86 Tax 17.64 4.19 9.67 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.79 16.00 -48.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.79 16.00 -48.53 Minority Interest -1.85 -2.15 -1.58 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.94 13.85 -50.11 Equity Share Capital 10.42 10.39 10.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.68 1.33 -4.83 Diluted EPS 2.64 1.31 -4.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.68 1.33 -4.83 Diluted EPS 2.64 1.31 -4.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited