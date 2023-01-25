English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bliss GVS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.72 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 205.72 crore in December 2022 down 4.87% from Rs. 216.26 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2022 up 155.76% from Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in December 2022 up 32.66% from Rs. 40.20 crore in December 2021.
    Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.83 in December 2021.Bliss GVS shares closed at 71.85 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.
    Bliss GVS Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations205.72172.43216.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations205.72172.43216.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.8082.1297.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.002.2611.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.4211.391.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1420.9719.28
    Depreciation4.644.604.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.5031.1451.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.0519.9429.73
    Other Income5.652.156.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6922.1035.77
    Interest1.261.911.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.4320.1934.73
    Exceptional Items-----73.59
    P/L Before Tax47.4320.19-38.86
    Tax17.644.199.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.7916.00-48.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.7916.00-48.53
    Minority Interest-1.85-2.15-1.58
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.9413.85-50.11
    Equity Share Capital10.4210.3910.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.681.33-4.83
    Diluted EPS2.641.31-4.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.681.33-4.83
    Diluted EPS2.641.31-4.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited