BL Kashyap Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 217.31 crore, up 44.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.31 crore in March 2020 up 44.27% from Rs. 150.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.80 crore in March 2020 down 52.39% from Rs. 12.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2020 down 231.68% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2019.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 6.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.24% over the last 12 months.