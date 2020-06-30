BL Kashyap Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 217.31 crore, up 44.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:
Net Sales at Rs 217.31 crore in March 2020 up 44.27% from Rs. 150.63 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.80 crore in March 2020 down 52.39% from Rs. 12.34 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2020 down 231.68% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2019.
BL Kashyap shares closed at 6.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.24% over the last 12 months.
|BL Kashyap & Sons
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|217.31
|186.94
|150.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|217.31
|186.94
|150.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.38
|87.22
|50.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.99
|0.09
|2.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.17
|38.37
|35.81
|Depreciation
|2.27
|2.38
|2.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.60
|45.89
|66.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.12
|12.99
|-7.44
|Other Income
|3.14
|2.67
|2.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.97
|15.66
|-4.65
|Interest
|13.96
|14.59
|11.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.94
|1.06
|-16.16
|Exceptional Items
|-11.99
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.93
|1.06
|-16.16
|Tax
|-16.13
|3.22
|-3.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.80
|-2.15
|-12.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.80
|-2.15
|-12.34
|Equity Share Capital
|22.54
|22.54
|22.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-0.10
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-0.10
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-0.10
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-0.10
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm