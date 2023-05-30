BITS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 1.12% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 48.82% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

BITS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)