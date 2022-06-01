Binani Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 99.97% from Rs. 412.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 up 129.2% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2021.

Binani Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 57.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 131.63 in March 2021.

Binani Ind shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2020 (NSE)