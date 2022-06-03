BIL Continental Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, down 35.49% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BIL Continental are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in March 2022 down 35.49% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 382.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 122.73% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.
BIL Continental shares closed at 18.70 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)
|BIL Continental
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.82
|4.51
|7.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.82
|4.51
|7.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.40
|-1.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.77
|2.60
|7.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.64
|0.22
|-0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.07
|0.11
|Depreciation
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.32
|0.83
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.36
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.43
|0.66
|Interest
|0.30
|0.30
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.13
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|0.26
|0.01
|0.23
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.14
|0.06
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.14
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.14
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.29
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.29
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.29
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.29
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited