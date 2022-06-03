BIL Continental Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, down 35.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in March 2022 down 35.49% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 382.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 122.73% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

BIL Continental shares closed at 18.70 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)