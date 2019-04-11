App
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BHEL Q4 PAT seen up 38.6% YoY to Rs. 633.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 61.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,826.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects BHEL to report net profit at Rs. 633.4 crore up 38.6% year-on-year (up 230% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 61.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,826.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 18.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 358.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,002.2 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 11, 2019 02:38 pm

tags #BHEL #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods #earnings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll

