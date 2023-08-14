English
    Bhartiya Inter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 171.87 crore, down 24.02% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhartiya International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 171.87 crore in June 2023 down 24.02% from Rs. 226.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2023 down 25.33% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.35 crore in June 2023 up 3.97% from Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022.

    Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 203.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.42% returns over the last 6 months and 1.47% over the last 12 months.

    Bhartiya International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations171.87146.78226.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations171.87146.78226.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.1141.92101.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.0914.7736.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.7816.683.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1215.6913.75
    Depreciation6.546.546.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.7042.0453.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.109.1510.85
    Other Income0.710.680.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.819.8311.44
    Interest9.738.447.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.071.384.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.071.384.33
    Tax1.320.681.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.760.703.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.760.703.05
    Minority Interest0.010.020.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.3054.03-5.87
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.5354.75-2.82
    Equity Share Capital12.2112.2112.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.9044.45-2.26
    Diluted EPS-2.9044.36-2.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.9044.45-2.26
    Diluted EPS-2.9044.36-2.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

