Bhartiya Inter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 171.87 crore, down 24.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.87 crore in June 2023 down 24.02% from Rs. 226.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2023 down 25.33% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.35 crore in June 2023 up 3.97% from Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 203.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.42% returns over the last 6 months and 1.47% over the last 12 months.