    Bharat Wire Rop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.78 crore, up 69.74% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.78 crore in June 2022 up 69.74% from Rs. 78.22 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.04 crore in June 2022 up 571.59% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.25 crore in June 2022 up 90.71% from Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2021.

    Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

    Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 66.70 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.35% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Wire Ropes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.78134.4578.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.78134.4578.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.3980.8155.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.384.89-8.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.929.817.51
    Depreciation5.135.275.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7017.8010.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0015.877.75
    Other Income0.120.310.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1216.187.88
    Interest3.996.215.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.139.972.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.139.972.42
    Tax4.092.230.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.047.741.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.047.741.79
    Equity Share Capital64.1163.8362.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.891.230.29
    Diluted EPS1.891.230.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.891.230.29
    Diluted EPS1.891.230.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
