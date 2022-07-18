English
    Bharat Electronics spikes 6% after profit surges 15 times in Q1; analysts upbeat

    The company said its total consolidated revenue from operations nearly doubled to Rs 3140.61 crore during the quarter ending June

    Shubham Raj
    July 18, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
    Bharat Electronics: Bharat Electronics Q1 profit surges significantly to Rs 366 crore on strong operating income. The state-owned defence company has clocked a 1,401% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 366.33 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by strong operating income. The base was low in year-ago quarter due to second Covid wave. Revenue in Q1 grew by 90.5% to Rs 3,140.6 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

    Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) jumped 6 percent on July 18 after the company reported a 15-fold spurt in its net profit for the first quarter.

    The company said its total consolidated revenue from operations nearly doubled to Rs 3,140.61 crore during the quarter ended June. It secured a profit of Rs 366.33 crore - up from Rs 24.41 crore in the same quarter last year.

    Following the update, the stock traded at Rs 260.15, up 6 percent on the BSE.

    Morgan Stanley said the performance was a large beat led by revenue. The broker said their assumptions are in line with guidance. It sees that there are likely to be upside risks to FY23 earning estimates now.

    Morgan Stanley maintained ‘overweight’ rating on the stock with a target at Rs 260, which has already been met.

    ICICI Securities also maintained the 'buy' rating with a target price at Rs 300.

    The broker pointed out that gross margin (excluding other operating incomes) had bottomed out in Q3 of FY22 and since then charted a recovering trend. The same has been offset by an increase in fixed costs, leading to a decline in EBITDA margin. “Likely, execution will pick up to restore the EBITDA margin trajectory, as underlined in the management guidance,” it said.

    In the first quarter, order inflows were muted, but given the underlying trend in defense spending and the projects in the order pipeline, analysts do not see risks for Bharat Electronics garnering Rs 110,000 crore of defence orders over the next five years.

    Another emerging avenue of revenue for Bharat Electronics is exports, said ICICI Securities, who underlined that export revenue has nearly doubled on-year in FY22.

    "Large export orders were booked from Airbus, as a follow-through of C295 transport aircraft orders from IAF (to Tata Airbus consortium). We also see a significant possibility for BEL as HAL emerges as the top contender for many global air force tenders," it said.
    Shubham Raj is a journalist with over five years of experience covering capital markets. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on daily happenings in stock markets and led IPO reportage. He also wrote on mutual funds and cryptocurrencies.
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:22 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.