Bharat Electronics Q4 PAT seen up 27.5% YoY to Rs. 229.1 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Bharat Electronics to report net profit at Rs. 229.1 crore, up 27.5% year-on-year (down 65.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 38.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,385.9 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 32 percent Y-o-Y (down 55.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 409.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.