Bharat Electronics Q1 PAT seen up 316.7% YoY to Rs. 225.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Bharat Electronics Limited Headcount in India: 33,752 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Chandigarh Area | Most common skills: C (Programming Language), C++, Java | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Research (Image: Twitter/@PIB_India )

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods and Power sector. The brokerage house expects Bharat Electronics to report net profit at Rs. 225.4 crore up 316.7% year-on-year (down 83.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 44.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 65.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,412.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 166.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 80.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 390.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

