Bharat Bijlee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.30 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.30 crore in March 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 290.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2022 down 2.11% from Rs. 24.17 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.09 in March 2021.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 1,584.65 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months and 24.59% over the last 12 months.