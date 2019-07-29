Bharat Bijlee Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 224.73 crore, up 14.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Bijlee are:

Net Sales at Rs 224.73 crore in June 2019 up 14.24% from Rs. 196.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2019 down 16.71% from Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.70 crore in June 2019 down 12.32% from Rs. 25.89 crore in June 2018.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.88 in June 2019 from Rs. 22.67 in June 2018.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 937.75 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.12% returns over the last 6 months and -20.47% over the last 12 months.