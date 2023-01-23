Bharat Bijlee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.03 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 388.03 323.55 323.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 388.03 323.55 323.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 278.70 287.72 214.01 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.11 9.38 5.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.94 -57.77 21.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 41.44 33.10 32.13 Depreciation 3.30 3.32 3.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.10 27.17 25.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.32 20.63 21.73 Other Income 7.09 6.59 4.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.41 27.22 26.36 Interest 5.84 4.70 5.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.57 22.52 21.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 30.57 22.52 21.21 Tax 7.48 5.58 5.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.09 16.94 15.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.09 16.94 15.90 Equity Share Capital 5.65 5.65 5.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 40.85 29.99 28.13 Diluted EPS 40.85 29.99 28.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 40.85 29.99 28.13 Diluted EPS 40.85 29.99 28.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited