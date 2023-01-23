Bharat Bijlee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.03 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Bijlee are:Net Sales at Rs 388.03 crore in December 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 323.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.09 crore in December 2022 up 45.22% from Rs. 15.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2022 up 34.88% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.
Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 40.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 28.13 in December 2021.
|Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 2,483.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.88% returns over the last 6 months and 25.41% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Bijlee
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|388.03
|323.55
|323.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|388.03
|323.55
|323.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|278.70
|287.72
|214.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.11
|9.38
|5.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.94
|-57.77
|21.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.44
|33.10
|32.13
|Depreciation
|3.30
|3.32
|3.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.10
|27.17
|25.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.32
|20.63
|21.73
|Other Income
|7.09
|6.59
|4.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.41
|27.22
|26.36
|Interest
|5.84
|4.70
|5.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.57
|22.52
|21.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.57
|22.52
|21.21
|Tax
|7.48
|5.58
|5.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.09
|16.94
|15.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.09
|16.94
|15.90
|Equity Share Capital
|5.65
|5.65
|5.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|40.85
|29.99
|28.13
|Diluted EPS
|40.85
|29.99
|28.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|40.85
|29.99
|28.13
|Diluted EPS
|40.85
|29.99
|28.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited