Bharat Agri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in December 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2022 down 238.02% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 139.1% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Agri shares closed at 1,119.20 on March 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 135.99% returns over the last 6 months and 213.94% over the last 12 months.