English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 day to go : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Agri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

    March 03, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in December 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2022 down 238.02% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 139.1% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.

    Bharat Agri shares closed at 1,119.20 on March 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 135.99% returns over the last 6 months and 213.94% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.556.525.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.556.525.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.552.783.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.22-0.53-2.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.201.440.94
    Depreciation0.880.820.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.884.443.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.74-2.44-0.27
    Other Income0.390.373.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.35-2.063.01
    Interest0.960.870.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.31-2.932.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.31-2.932.46
    Tax0.03-0.110.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.35-2.822.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.35-2.822.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.35-2.822.42
    Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.33-5.344.59
    Diluted EPS-6.33-5.344.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.33-5.344.59
    Diluted EPS-6.33-5.344.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Agri #Bharat Agri Fert & Realty #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: Mar 3, 2023 09:11 am