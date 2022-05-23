English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Best Agrolife FY22 net profit jumps to Rs 104.76 crore

    Agrochemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd on Monday reported a nearly three-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 104.76 crore in FY 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 37.08 crore in the 2020-21 financial year, Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 23, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
    Results for May 20: Amara Raja Batteries, IDFC Ltd, Indigo Paints, Lakshmi Mills Co Ltd, Mindteck India Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, Rane Madras Ltd, SML Isuzu Ltd will report their March quarter earnings today.

    Results for May 20: Amara Raja Batteries, IDFC Ltd, Indigo Paints, Lakshmi Mills Co Ltd, Mindteck India Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, Rane Madras Ltd, SML Isuzu Ltd will report their March quarter earnings today.

    Agrochemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd on Monday reported a nearly three-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 104.76 crore in FY 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 37.08 crore in the 2020-21 financial year, Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) said in a statement.

    The company posted a 34 per cent increase in its revenue at Rs 1,210.79 crore in the period under review as against Rs 905.45 crore in the previous fiscal. "Our performance this year boosts our confidence and confirms that we are on track to achieve our strategic and financial objectives.

    "Other than grabbing the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of a number of crucial technicals and pesticides, we also bagged two major patents namely Ronfen and Shot Down," BAL Managing Director Vimal Alawadhi said. Best Agrolife Ltd has three plants in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu. It is into the manufacturing of technical, intermediates and formulation businesses of insecticide, fungicide and herbicide among others.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #agrochemical #Best Agrolife #Companies #earnings #Q4 results 2022 #Q4FY22
    first published: May 23, 2022 09:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.