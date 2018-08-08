Beryl Securitie standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.17 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 0.08 0.17 Other Operating Income -- 0.25 -- Total Income From Operations 0.17 0.33 0.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.03 Depreciation 0.01 -- 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 0.02 0.03 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 0.09 -- P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.20 0.10 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.20 0.10 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 0.20 0.10 Exceptional Items -- -0.24 -- P/L Before Tax 0.07 -0.03 0.10 Tax 0.03 0.00 0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 -0.03 0.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 -0.03 0.07 Equity Share Capital 4.85 4.85 4.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 2.77 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.08 -- 0.15 Diluted EPS 0.08 -- 0.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.08 -- 0.15 Diluted EPS 0.08 -- 0.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited