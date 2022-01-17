Berger Paints Q3 PAT may dip 7.5% YoY to Rs. 254.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Berger Paints | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 274.8 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 182.3 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,118.2 crore from Rs 1,696 crore YoY.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Berger Paints to report net profit at Rs. 254.4 crore down 7.5% year-on-year (up 16.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,425.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 3.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 13 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 400.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More