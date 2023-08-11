Berger Paints: Near-term outlook remains healthy

Berger Paints was ahead of Asian Paints, the industry leader

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Healthy volume growth, beats market leader Market share gains of 90 bps for the quarter Margin to sustain, going forward Competition from regional players Trades at 57 times FY25 earnings The June-quarter revenue growth of Berger Paints was ahead of Asian Paints, the industry leader. Berger clocked a revenue growth of 10 percent year on year (YoY) as against the 7 percent growth posted by the market leader. Volumes too came out stronger as Berger Paints gained a market share of 90 basis points...