Berger Paints: Competition could impact growth potential

Highlights Domestic volume growth of ~6 percent High-cost inventory dents margins Continues to gain market share in Q3FY23 Trades 52 times FY24 earnings Berger Paints reported a mixed performance in Q3FY23 as revenue growth came in line with expectations, but profitability lagged, owing to multiple headwinds. Key result highlights Berger delivered a revenue growth of 6 percent year on year (YoY) in the quarter that ended in December 2022, driven by an improvement in demand traction from both industrial and decorative paints. Gross margin, however, contracted by...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China's modest growth target a red flag for commodities
Mar 6, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: More credibility to EC, China’s ‘Two Sessions’ in Parliament, a consumpti...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing?
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers