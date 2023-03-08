English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Berger Paints: Competition could impact growth potential

    The company expects the revenue mix to improve hereon following the softening in raw material prices and product launches

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    March 08, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
    Berger Paints: Competition could impact growth potential

    Berger Paints | CMP: Rs 558.85 | The stock jumped over 3 percent despite the company posting a decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The paint manufacturer's consolidated net profit for the Oct-Dec period declined 20.5 percent on year to 200.9 crore dragged by higher expenses and a weak operational performance. Morgan Stanley has assigned an Underweight rating to the stock and slashed its target price by nearly 12 percent to Rs 507.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Domestic volume growth of ~6 percent High-cost inventory dents margins Continues to gain market share in Q3FY23 Trades 52 times FY24 earnings Berger Paints reported a mixed performance in Q3FY23 as revenue growth came in line with expectations, but profitability lagged, owing to multiple headwinds. Key result highlights Berger delivered a revenue growth of 6 percent year on year (YoY) in the quarter that ended in December 2022, driven by an improvement in demand traction from both industrial and decorative paints. Gross margin, however, contracted by...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China's modest growth target a red flag for commodities 

      Mar 6, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: More credibility to EC, China’s ‘Two Sessions’ in Parliament, a consumpti...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers