BEL Q2 PAT may dip 5.9% YoY to Rs. 538 cr: Sharekhan

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 64 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 344.7 crore, according to Sharekhan.
Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Engineering sector. The brokerage house expects BEL to report net profit at Rs. 538 crore down 5.9% year-on-year (up 162.7% quarter-on-quarter).
Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 64 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 344.7 crore, according to Sharekhan.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 277 percent Y-o-Y (up 594 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22.5 crore.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .