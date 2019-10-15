BEL Q2 PAT may dip 5.9% YoY to Rs. 538 cr: Sharekhan

Officials carry out the final security check on DMRC's Noida City Center - Noida Sector 63 (Electronic City) corridor, ahead of its inauguration, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Engineering sector. The brokerage house expects BEL to report net profit at Rs. 538 crore down 5.9% year-on-year (up 162.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 64 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 344.7 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 277 percent Y-o-Y (up 594 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22.5 crore.

