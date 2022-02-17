Bartronics Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore, up 6.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore in December 2021 up 6.21% from Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021 up 4% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021 up 16.42% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.

Bartronics shares closed at 6.95 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 127.87% returns over the last 6 months and 172.55% over the last 12 months.