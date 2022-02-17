Bartronics Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore, up 6.21% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore in December 2021 up 6.21% from Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021 up 4% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021 up 16.42% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.
Bartronics shares closed at 6.95 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 127.87% returns over the last 6 months and 172.55% over the last 12 months.
|Bartronics India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.29
|16.22
|15.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.29
|16.22
|15.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.78
|1.02
|0.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.07
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.57
|1.55
|1.49
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.37
|12.22
|11.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|0.43
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|0.44
|0.27
|Interest
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.61
|-12.66
|-12.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.61
|-12.66
|-12.83
|Tax
|-0.14
|-0.14
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.46
|-12.52
|-12.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.46
|-12.52
|-12.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.46
|-12.52
|-12.98
|Equity Share Capital
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.42
|-3.80
|-4.74
|Diluted EPS
|-3.42
|-3.80
|-4.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.42
|-3.80
|-4.74
|Diluted EPS
|-3.42
|-3.80
|-4.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited