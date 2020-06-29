Banswara Syntex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 267.36 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.36 crore in March 2020 down 18.84% from Rs. 329.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2020 down 82.2% from Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.35 crore in March 2020 down 50.36% from Rs. 43.01 crore in March 2019.

Banswara Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.37 in March 2019.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 88.40 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.34% returns over the last 6 months and 35.79% over the last 12 months.