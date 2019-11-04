App
Earnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of India Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,860.46 crore, up 31.9% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank Of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,860.46 crore in September 2019 up 31.9% from Rs. 2926.79 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.37 crore in September 2019 up 123.04% from Rs. 1,156.25 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,459.84 crore in September 2019 up 49.35% from Rs. 1,647.01 crore in September 2018.

Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.63 in September 2018.

Bank of India shares closed at 71.00 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.18% returns over the last 6 months and -17.49% over the last 12 months.

Bank Of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills7,341.946,924.166,494.52
(b) Income on Investment2,588.492,631.672,435.20
(c) Int. on balances With RBI648.71702.40749.44
(d) Others79.0073.9490.66
Other Income1,327.361,194.781,030.42
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended6,797.686,846.756,843.03
Employees Cost1,606.701,407.471,390.31
Other Expenses1,121.281,001.38919.89
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,459.842,271.351,647.01
Provisions And Contingencies2,052.271,911.983,343.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax407.57359.37-1,696.26
Tax141.20116.75-540.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities266.37242.62-1,156.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period266.37242.62-1,156.25
Equity Share Capital3,277.663,277.661,743.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.89.1089.1083.09
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.810.77-6.63
Diluted EPS0.810.77-6.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.810.77-6.63
Diluted EPS0.810.77-6.63
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA61,475.6062,068.4061,560.65
ii) Net NPA19,645.8319,288.3425,994.15
i) % of Gross NPA16.3116.5016.36
ii) % of Net NPA5.875.797.64
Return on Assets %0.160.14-0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:06 am

tags #Bank Of India #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

