Bank of India Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,860.46 crore, up 31.9% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|7,341.94
|6,924.16
|6,494.52
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,588.49
|2,631.67
|2,435.20
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|648.71
|702.40
|749.44
|(d) Others
|79.00
|73.94
|90.66
|Other Income
|1,327.36
|1,194.78
|1,030.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|6,797.68
|6,846.75
|6,843.03
|Employees Cost
|1,606.70
|1,407.47
|1,390.31
|Other Expenses
|1,121.28
|1,001.38
|919.89
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,459.84
|2,271.35
|1,647.01
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,052.27
|1,911.98
|3,343.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|407.57
|359.37
|-1,696.26
|Tax
|141.20
|116.75
|-540.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|266.37
|242.62
|-1,156.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|266.37
|242.62
|-1,156.25
|Equity Share Capital
|3,277.66
|3,277.66
|1,743.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|89.10
|89.10
|83.09
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.81
|0.77
|-6.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|0.77
|-6.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.81
|0.77
|-6.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|0.77
|-6.63
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|61,475.60
|62,068.40
|61,560.65
|ii) Net NPA
|19,645.83
|19,288.34
|25,994.15
|i) % of Gross NPA
|16.31
|16.50
|16.36
|ii) % of Net NPA
|5.87
|5.79
|7.64
|Return on Assets %
|0.16
|0.14
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited