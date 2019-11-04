Bank of India Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,860.46 crore, up 31.9% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,860.46 crore in September 2019 up 31.9% from Rs. 2926.79 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.37 crore in September 2019 up 123.04% from Rs. 1,156.25 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,459.84 crore in September 2019 up 49.35% from Rs. 1,647.01 crore in September 2018.

Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.63 in September 2018.

Bank of India shares closed at 71.00 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.18% returns over the last 6 months and -17.49% over the last 12 months.