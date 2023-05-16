Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit spiked 168% to Rs 4775 crore

The board of the bank recommended a dividend at Rs 5.50 per equity share

Bank of Baroda on May 16 reported standalone profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 4775.33 crore, up 168.46 percent from Rs 1778.77 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its net interest income came in at Rs 11,525 crore, rising 33.8 percent against the number reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The board of the bank recommended a dividend at Rs 5.50 per equity share for the FY2022-23 subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This is a developing story. Please check back more updates.