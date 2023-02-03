English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bank of Baroda Q3 result: Net profit jumps 75% to Rs 3,853 crore

    Bank of Baroda's net profit surged 75 percent YoY helped by a robust net interest income on the back of a healthy 19.7 percent loan growth

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
    Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR by up to 35 bps. The public sector lender has hiked marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 35 bps across tenors. The rate hike will be effective from January 12.

    Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR by up to 35 bps. The public sector lender has hiked marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 35 bps across tenors. The rate hike will be effective from January 12.

    Bank of Baroda on February 3 reported a net profit of Rs 3,852.74 crore for the December quarter, a 75 percent year-on-year increase that was helped by strong net interest income growth.

    The public sector lender's interest income rose to Rs 2,3540.14 crore from Rs 17,963 crore a year ago.

    The net interest income rose 26.5 percent to Rs 10,818 crore for the three months ended December. This comes on the back of a robust loan growth of 19.7 percent and an improvement in net interest margins as well.

    Provisions declined 4 percent to Rs 2,403.93 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. In the same period of the previous year, the bank's provisions totaled Rs 2507 crore.