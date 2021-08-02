MARKET NEWS

Bandhan Bank’s stress assets surge in Q1. Has asset quality issues peaked for the bank?

The bank’s credit cost increased from 2.3 per cent in FY20 to 5.1 per cent in FY21 to a further 7.2 per cent in Q1FY22

Neha Dave
August 02, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
File image of a Bandhan Bank branch

Bandhan Bank's (CMP: Rs 291; market cap: Rs 46,919 crore) earnings in the first quarter of FY22 (Q1FY22) point to the pain at the bottom of the pyramid caused by the pandemic. While the bank’s profitability improved slightly in Q1FY22, supported by margin expansion, asset quality deteriorated sharply. The largest microfinance lender’s net profit plunged 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY22 as worsening asset quality led to higher provisions and contingencies. (image) Heightened asset quality woes Bandhan’s asset quality has been under pressure...

