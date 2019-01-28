Balaji Amines Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 239.71 crore, up 9.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.71 crore in December 2018 up 9.54% from Rs. 218.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.27 crore in December 2018 down 6.45% from Rs. 28.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.75 crore in December 2018 down 14.45% from Rs. 51.14 crore in December 2017.

Balaji Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.67 in December 2017.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 452.60 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 55.13% returns over the last 6 months and 254.01% over the last 12 months.