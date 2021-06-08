Bajaj Hindustha Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,999.92 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,999.92 crore in March 2021 up 7.41% from Rs. 1,861.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.80 crore in March 2021 up 161.92% from Rs. 45.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.06 crore in March 2021 up 2.75% from Rs. 223.91 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Hindustha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2020.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 12.85 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.48% returns over the last 6 months and 131.53% over the last 12 months.