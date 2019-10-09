Bajaj Finance Q2 Net Profit seen up 58.3% YoY to Rs. 1,462 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Finance to report net profit at Rs. 1,462 crore up 58.3% year-on-year (up 22.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 46.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,946 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 47.8% Y-o-Y (up 7.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,584.8 crore.

