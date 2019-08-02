AXISCADES Engg Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 154.38 crore, up 25.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.38 crore in June 2019 up 25.9% from Rs. 122.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2019 up 111.91% from Rs. 7.93 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.85 crore in June 2019 up 5710.34% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

AXISCADES Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.13 in June 2018.

AXISCADES Engg shares closed at 62.80 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.80% returns over the last 6 months and -44.57% over the last 12 months.