AVI Photochem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 135.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 135.85% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 76.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

AVI Photochem shares closed at 34.40 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 364.24% returns over the last 6 months and 81.05% over the last 12 months.