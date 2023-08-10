Avanti Feeds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.83 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,326.83 crore in June 2023 up 1.54% from Rs. 1,306.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.65 crore in June 2023 up 62.17% from Rs. 57.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.41 crore in June 2023 up 61.57% from Rs. 82.57 crore in June 2022.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2022.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 403.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.09% returns over the last 6 months and -13.10% over the last 12 months.