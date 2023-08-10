English
    Avanti Feeds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.83 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avanti Feeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,326.83 crore in June 2023 up 1.54% from Rs. 1,306.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.65 crore in June 2023 up 62.17% from Rs. 57.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.41 crore in June 2023 up 61.57% from Rs. 82.57 crore in June 2022.

    Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2022.

    Avanti Feeds shares closed at 403.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.09% returns over the last 6 months and -13.10% over the last 12 months.

    Avanti Feeds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,326.83855.671,306.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,326.83855.671,306.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,105.60706.211,197.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.80-21.22-52.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.0033.4431.57
    Depreciation7.817.454.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.3741.5952.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.2688.2072.96
    Other Income24.3418.984.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.60107.1877.64
    Interest0.140.130.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax125.46107.0577.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax125.46107.0577.38
    Tax31.8124.0019.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.6583.0557.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.6583.0557.75
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.876.104.24
    Diluted EPS6.876.104.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.876.104.24
    Diluted EPS6.876.104.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aquaculture #Avanti Feeds #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 03:22 pm

