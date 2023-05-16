Automotive Axle Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 693.01 crore, up 25.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 693.01 crore in March 2023 up 25.48% from Rs. 552.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.81 crore in March 2023 up 30.82% from Rs. 38.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.02 crore in March 2023 up 26.43% from Rs. 62.50 crore in March 2022.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 33.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.70 in March 2022.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 2,604.10 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.12% returns over the last 6 months and 79.82% over the last 12 months.