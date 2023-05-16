English
    Automotive Axle Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 693.01 crore, up 25.48% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Axles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 693.01 crore in March 2023 up 25.48% from Rs. 552.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.81 crore in March 2023 up 30.82% from Rs. 38.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.02 crore in March 2023 up 26.43% from Rs. 62.50 crore in March 2022.

    Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 33.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.70 in March 2022.

    Automotive Axle shares closed at 2,604.10 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.12% returns over the last 6 months and 79.82% over the last 12 months.

    Automotive Axles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations693.01655.78552.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations693.01655.78552.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials492.11474.29400.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.40-3.27-3.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.7232.4934.52
    Depreciation10.3710.3710.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.0574.5058.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.3767.4051.74
    Other Income1.291.350.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.6568.7552.18
    Interest0.620.810.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.0367.9451.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.0367.9451.55
    Tax17.2217.2612.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.8150.6838.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.8150.6838.84
    Equity Share Capital15.1115.1115.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.6233.5425.70
    Diluted EPS33.6233.5425.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.6233.5425.70
    Diluted EPS33.6233.5425.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Automotive Axle #Automotive Axles #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 11:04 pm